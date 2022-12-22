Anthony M. Massoni

Anthony was born in Antioch, California on Sept. 2, 1953 to Roy and Joyce Massoni. He grew up in the community of Oakley and attended Oakley schools until 8th grade. As a child, he was known for his rambunctious and determined personality; traits that earned him the nickname “Spunky.” This nickname would unknowingly and affectionately carry with him throughout his lifetime. From a very early age, he was immersed in farming, spending many hours helping in his grandparents’ and uncles’ almond and walnut orchards.
Anthony graduated from Liberty High School where he was active in the Future Farmers of America Club and became known for driving his GTO way too fast and perfecting donuts. He was also a regular on the Antioch Cruise. Following high school, rather than waiting to be drafted, he chose to enlist in the United States Army.
After finishing his years of service in the Army, he returned home and began to work for his uncles Harry and Gino Simoni, who at that time had become well-known for their sweet corn. Through Anthony’s contributions, the business expanded into cannery tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage, and the “Spunky” label of cantaloupes.
He also ran a successful U-pick for many years drawing many loyal customers from all over the Bay Area. Following the deaths of his uncles, the business was reestablished as Simoni-Massoni Farms. Working with his cousin Paul Simoni, and later his son Nick, Anthony continued to lead the innovation and expansion of the family business.
Anthony was known to be an exceptional farmer with an unparalleled work ethic. Farming and a love for the land ran deep in his blood. He valued all of his employees and the vital part they played in growing, harvesting, and packing the crops that feed so many. He respected and embodied hard work, honesty, and never asked his employees to give more than he gave of himself.
On Feb. 11, 1978 he married his beloved wife Cathy. Little did they know that their first introduction had occurred in the nursery of the Antioch Hospital where they were born only hours apart. Soon after marrying, they had two children, Nicholas and Meagan.
His family would later grow with the addition of his daughter-in-law Taryn and son-in-law Eric and five very precious grandchildren.
Family was everything to Anthony. He was a loving, supportive, and encouraging father and husband and was the “rock” of our family. He had the ability to bring humor to any situation and always made you feel as though things would be alright. He felt great joy and responsibility to keep the memories and stories alive of both his Simoni and Massoni families. We loved hearing these stories over, and over, and over again. His love for his mother Joyce, brother Roy, and sister Stephanie was endless. In the last several years, he had the strength to be their “rock” too.
The outdoors and hunting were a large part of Anthony’s life. Through this sport, he shared many wonderful times with family and friends. The camaraderie, shared meals, laughs, and jokes brought him great happiness and valued friendships.
He looked forward to the winter months when he had more time to travel with his family. He cherished the travels he was able to share with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Anthony is survived by his wife Cathy, son Nicholas and his wife Taryn, daughter Meagan and her husband Eric Gargiulo, and five grandchildren: Sadie, Ellie, and Garrett Massoni and Madison and Emmie Gargiulo; his mother, Joyce Massoni, brother Roy, and sister Stephanie. He is also survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved and with whom he enjoyed many, many years of family gatherings. He is predeceased by his father Roy Massoni, his mother and father-in-law Richard and Helen Cakebread, and a son who was sadly lost before birth.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Simoni-Massoni Scholarship Fund through Liberty Union High School or a charity of your choice. Anthony passed suddenly and unexpectedly while on a hunting trip with his son in a place that he loved.
He would love for you to take pleasure in driving by a beautiful field of growing crops, find joy in sipping on a Long Island Iced Tea, and for you to enjoy every minute you have on this Earth with your loved ones. Now it is our privilege and honor to share our stories and memories of him for generations to come.
A service was held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brentwood. A celebration of his life followed at Simoni-Massoni Farms. His family thanks everyone who came together to honor him.
