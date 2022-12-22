Anthony M. Massoni

Anthony was born in Antioch, California on Sept. 2, 1953 to Roy and Joyce Massoni. He grew up in the community of Oakley and attended Oakley schools until 8th grade. As a child, he was known for his rambunctious and determined personality; traits that earned him the nickname “Spunky.” This nickname would unknowingly and affectionately carry with him throughout his lifetime. From a very early age, he was immersed in farming, spending many hours helping in his grandparents’ and uncles’ almond and walnut orchards.

Anthony graduated from Liberty High School where he was active in the Future Farmers of America Club and became known for driving his GTO way too fast and perfecting donuts. He was also a regular on the Antioch Cruise. Following high school, rather than waiting to be drafted, he chose to enlist in the United States Army.

After finishing his years of service in the Army, he returned home and began to work for his uncles Harry and Gino Simoni, who at that time had become well-known for their sweet corn. Through Anthony’s contributions, the business expanded into cannery tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage, and the “Spunky” label of cantaloupes.

