Arcadio R. Castellanoz passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 23. He was born on May 5, 1927, in Toledo Ohio in a boxcar. He was the fourth child of 15 born to Jose Oton Castellanoz and Faustina Rodriguez. During this time his father was working for the Southern Pacific Railway. Arcadio was raised in Zapotlan Del Rey, Jalisco, Mexico. Due to his father’s injuries from the Mexican Revolution, Arcadio had to leave his schooling at the young age of 8 to help his father work their farmlands in order to feed the large family.
In 1955, Arcadio married Natalia Acosta, and they subsequently relocated to Brentwood, California. In 1971, they made their home in Oakley. Arcadio worked as a farm laborer. He was an extremely hard worker and supported his family of eight. He would take his family to see the Oakland A’s in the early ’70s. He loved to have family reunions in Lake Tahoe. Arcadio was an avid reader until his sight deteriorated due to his longtime illness of diabetes. He loved to play cards and enjoyed telling his life stories to his grandchildren. Arcadio loved traveling to visit his family in Mexico. He would try to travel every October.
His greatest accomplishment he would say was his children. He was very proud he was able to see them all succeed in continuing their education. Arcadio is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Natalia Castellanoz. Arcadio is survived by his six children, Jose (Susan), Maria Teresa, Ana, Angela (Gonzalo), Arcadio Jr (Kim), and Felipe (Michelle); his 13 grandchildren, Alisha, Rosemary, Jose Jr., Erika, Eduardo, Alexandro, Laura, Natalie, Adriana, Antonio, Lorena, Arcadio Joseph III and Marco; and six great-grandchildren Jesse, Aiden, Santino, Alexander, Jazmin and Evan. Arcadio is also survived by his sister Josefina and his brothers, Ramon, Cruz and Felix.
Due to COVID and social gathering restrictions, a private service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch, CA.
