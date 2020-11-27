Baudelio (Buddy) Serna

May 3, 1930 – Nov. 15, 2020
With heavy hearts, our dad and husband Buddy Serna passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by his wife Carmen and family. Buddy was born in Winslow, Arizona, the eldest son to Guadalupe and Catalina Serna. He was employed at USS Posco and retired in 1989. Buddy loved life: He enjoyed traveling, whether by ship, plane or train. He traveled the world with his beloved wife, Carmen. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved to dance, and he was the family’s handyman.
Buddy will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his loving and devoted family: his wife, Carmen, of 68 years; his daughters and sons, Linda Orozco (Gilbert), Buddy Serna Jr. (Pam), Gary Serna, Laura Cox (Greg), Anthony Serna and Kathy Prince. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ben and Ray Serna.
Awaiting his welcome in Heaven are his parents, Guadalupe and Catalina Serna; his brothers, Rudy and Manuel Serna; and his sisters, Vivian McAskill and Connie Bennett.
Visitation is on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Groups of nine can rotate for viewing. Mass/funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. All services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Services, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Buddy’s Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
