Beatrice M. Strle

A Brentwood resident for 16 years, Bea Strle died in Walnut Creek on Feb. 18, at the age of 95. Bea was one of the original Summerset residents in 1995 where she lived for nine years. Most recently, she lived in Cortona Park for more than seven years. She was a cancer survivor who used her registered nursing background to volunteer with the American Cancer Society in community outreach for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients and facilitated a breast cancer survivors’ group at Delta Hospital. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and for many years a member of the choir at St. Ignatius in Antioch.
She was a fiercely loving wife, mother and grandmother and could make any hurt feel better. Her heart was huge, and she never ran out of the desire to help those in whom she saw a need, be they human or animal.
She leaves behind her five loving children: Pat (RC) Morton of Riverside, California; Kathy (John) Bushman of Brentwood; Mike Strle of Brentwood; Richard (Sylvia) Strle of Juniper Hills, California; and Robert Strle of Littleton, Colorado. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A special mass will be said in her honor at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood on June 14, at 12:30 p.m.
Interment is set for later this year at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., where Bea will join USAF Col. (ret.) Frank R. Strle Jr., her beloved husband.
