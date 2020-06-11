In the small community of Discovery Bay, residents enjoy the unique opportunity of knowing everyone they meet, even calling local business owners and health care professionals ‘friend.’
Dr. Mike Todorovic, who owned Discovery Bay Dental for 35 years was well-known and liked by his patients and community — who were often one and the same. Mike died Wednesday, June 3, at the age of 67 and will be missed by many in his community.
“Mike just thrived on seeing people and greeting them, and it was a true joy for him to have true connections with so many people,” said Jan Todorovic, Mike’s wife. “I don’t think we could have ever experienced that in any other community.”
The couple moved to Discovery Bay in 1981, both fresh out of dental school and ready to take on the world. They both worked for other offices until they were able to start their own dental practice in 1983, slowly building up their clientele and outgrowing their small, one-chair office in the Discovery Bay Shopping Center. When Jan and Mike had the opportunity to purchase a commercial lot on the corner of Highway 4 and Discovery Bay Boulevard, they jumped on it.
“Mark Lee designed the Discovery Bay Country Club,” Jan said. “We liked his design, and we wanted to coordinate with it, so we had him design our property.”
Development of the land took 10 years, but eventually what many locals call the “Steakhouse Shopping Center” was completed. For 12 years, Mike was a fixture there, through the housing crash of 2007 and a battle with cancer he won.
Erin Fish was one of the dental hygienists in his office. She recalls the kindness he showed her as she learned to ply her trade.
“The patience he showed truly helped me look up to him as a dental professional role model and helped shape me into who I am today,” Fish wrote on Facebook. “Dr. Mike had a laugh that was so contagious. Just hearing him down the hall would make you smile.”
Mike was a hard-worker, a legacy earned from his parents who immigrated from Yugoslavia when he was 6. As the first in the family to learn English, he shouldered the responsibility for the negotiations and communications necessary for life in a new country – a life where he enjoyed many friends and happy memories.
Mike preferred not to have a funeral. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Adventist Development Relief Agency at https://adra.org/ or Joyce Meyer Ministries at https://joycemeyer.org/. A celebration of his life will be held at The DB Steakhouse, 2477 Discovery Bay Blvd., in Discovery Bay, on Saturday, June 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.