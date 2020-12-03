Benny Mahlberg, a resident of Discovery Bay, passed away at age 80 at John Muir Hospital, Walnut Creek, of metastatic cancer with his wife and three children at his bedside.
Benny was born in Stockholm Sweden, the only child of Ernst and Harriet (Frolund) Mahlberg. He was a soccer and hockey player growing up, as well as a music lover, with a musician father and a schoolteacher mother. He also served in the Swedish Army guarding the King’s castle.
His work career started at the Swedish Tax Office after graduation from college and progressed to working for Computer Sciences Corporation in Holland and Johannesburg South Africa, with his first wife, Marilyn, and children before being transferred to the US in 1985. As one of their top salesmen, he worked in several of their locations in the US, Canada and Europe before settling in San Mateo, California. Benny played golf, racquetball, snow skiing, was a fun poker player, a dedicated duplicate bridge player and made friends wherever he went.
Upon retiring, he moved to Discovery Bay in 2003 and there founded the Bridge on the Lake Duplicate Bridge Club with his wife, Arlene, in 2007. In 2014 when the Discovery Bay Community Center opened, they moved the game from their home to the center. He was an aggressive bridge player and loved playing until his final days. Of course, now all the games are played online because of COVID-19 restrictions. He also loved traveling the world and returned to Sweden often to visit his mother.
Benny will be deeply missed by all his friends and forever lovingly remembered by his family: his companion and wife of 25 years, Arlene Mahlberg, his sons Joakim (Krista) of Orinda and Mikael (Amber) of San Francisco, his daughter Jo Dee DVM, of San Diego and his four grandchildren: Jackson, Ryan, Brooklyn and newborn Orran.
He was predeceased by his parents, his ex-wife, Marilyn Mahlberg, and all his aunts and uncles in Sweden with whom he spent a wonderful childhood.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Benny in 2021 due to Covid Restrictions.
