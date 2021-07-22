Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Betty (Wasserstein) Cid, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home in Brentwood, California, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty is survived by the love of her life, husband Charlie (Chuck) of 61 ½ years, as well as her two daughters Debi (Ken) and Julie (Tom), her granddaughters Erin (David) and Hannah, and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Betty was born in San Francisco on October 15, 1935, to Isadore and Ruth Wasserstein. She was the youngest of four girls. Sisters Faye, Goldie and Lois predeceased her. Betty and Charlie married in San Francisco on January 23, 1960.
Betty was the most trustworthy, loyal, devoted, generous and loveable person and the best friend anybody could ever have. In addition to possessing a strong character, Betty exuded love and made everyone she came in contact with feel important and special.
Her favorite thing to do was travel the world with her family. It would be easier to mention the places they haven’t been! However, more recently, she enjoyed going on “Carlitos Tours,” which involve exploring and discovering new places for lunch along the Delta with Charlie while singing along to 50s music. She was a gourmet cook who loved to feed everybody everything she made with TLC, from French cuisine, to Puerto Rican fare, right down to a pan of traditional Jewish fried matzoh! She loved to host elaborate murder mystery parties in which she would capture the exact essence of the time period through decorations, costumes and meals that sometimes had as many as 10 courses, causing the participants to feel that they were entering another era. She also loved to play “Squirrel,” a card game, with her whole family. She got such a kick out of it when she won and got to wear the “Grand Puba” hat! Betty touched the lives of everyone she met and will forever be missed.
According to her wishes, her ashes will be scattered in San Francisco Bay, near the city where her heart will always be. Private services will be held. The family asks only for your continued prayers.
