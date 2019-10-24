Beverly Jane Johnson, 88, died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019, with her family by her side in Brentwood.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Bryning and husband Val; brother, Earl Johnson and wife Sandy; sister-in-law Beverly Ann Johnson; four nieces and three nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henning and Josephine Johnson; and her brother, Virgil Johnson.
Beverly was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Henning and Josephine Johnson. Her father was a farmer and truck driver in Minnesota, while her mother owned a local grocery store in Minnesota. Beverly graduated from Willmar, Minnesota, in 1948, after which she attended a medical specialist school in Minneapolis to become a lab technician.
After completion of her schooling, she moved to Arizona to pursue her new career in the early 1950s. In the late 1950s, Beverly moved to Colorado and became a finance specialist in credit and collections. She moved rapidly into credit management and finally moved to California in the early 1960s to take advantage of additional career opportunities.
Finally, she retired in 1998 from the business world and moved to Brentwood to be with family and friends.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Brentwood and spent much of her time volunteering at the Hope House of Brentwood. Her interests included her family, Bunco, bocce ball, listening to music and reading. She devoted much of her time and energy to family members and friends.
At her request, no formal end of life service will be held; however, a celebration of life will be held on Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., at the United Methodist Church of Brentwood, located at 809 2nd St. Beverly has requested that any donations be sent to the Hope House of Brentwood.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.