Bruce William “Wild Bill” Hardeman

Oct. 6, 1948 – June 11, 2020
Bill was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, and raised in Georgia. Bill attended Gordon High School before entering the Navy in 1966, at age 17. He served three years in the Navy as a firefighter and transitioned to a 26-year long career as a civilian firefighter at the Moffett Field Fire Department and, after it’s closing, at the Defense Depot Tracy Fire Department.
In 1987, Bill and Cindy moved from San Jose to the small waterfront community of Discovery Bay, and it was here Bill was happiest. He loved life on the California Delta, boating and enjoying long summer days with Cindy and friends on the deck. He loved casinos, bingo, garage sales and traveling.
Always a social guy, Bill enjoyed part-time work at Mail Call Plus — then Discovery Bay’s only post office — as it was a great place to chat with people. Many residents recall meeting him there.
An active member of the Discovery Bay Lions Club, Bill is credited with helping to build the membership, thanks to his knack for meeting people. He very much enjoyed his volunteer work there and the wonderful friendships he formed during his many years of service.
Bill passed peacefully on June 11, 2020, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Mae. Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy, of Discovery Bay; his father, JE Hardeman; sister, Ann, and nephews, Raymond and Adam – all of Georgia; and daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law, Guy, and three grandchildren, Bently, Tony and Arabella — all of Southern California.
Bill Hardeman had a kind and generous heart, and he gave his friendship freely. No one was ever a stranger to Bill, and that will be his legacy.
Services will be announced at a later date, when family and friends can gather safely to celebrate Bill’s life. Donations are encouraged, in lieu of flowers, in c/o Discovery Bay Lions Club, 14850 Highway 4, Discovery Bay, CA 94505.
