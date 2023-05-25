Please join us as we celebrate the life of Steve Lopez-Todd: husband, father, son, veteran, soldier, police officer, neighbor, friend, and much more.
Steve was a man of character who never missed an opportunity to help others. He always gave back to our community, and he made this a better place to live. Every life he touched was made better by Steve. Veterans held a special place in his heart, and he was always available to help, listen, and lend a hand to any veteran in need.
We will honor Steve’s amazing life on Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St. in Brentwood. After the celebration of life, there will be a lunch provided in exchange for memories, smiles, laughter, and hugs. Let us all come together and commemorate the life of this amazing man.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!