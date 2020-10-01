Cheryl Lynn Lange, longtime resident of Bethel Island, passed away at her home on Sept. 1, 2020, at the age of 64. Cheryl was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, on July 1, 1956, and moved to Knightsen with her family as a young child. Cheryl was a graduate of Liberty Union High School in Brentwood. Cheryl worked as a manager for Chevron, was also employed by BART and held other jobs in Contra Costa County. Cheryl loved living near the water, fishing and boating. Cheryl is survived by her loving sisters, Patricia K. Walkup (Ed), Liberty, TN; Cindy Harrison, Redding, CA; Gayle R. Supola (Clarke), Grants Pass, OR; her nephews, aunts and many cousins. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence L. Lange and Betty Lou Bunting, brother, Michael D. Lange, niece, Tabitha Markus, her beloved dog, Corey and cat, Puckers. Cheryl deeply touched our lives with her loving spirit and humor, and she will be greatly missed by her family and her many dear, close friends of Bethel Island and beyond.
A celebration of life will take place in the future.
