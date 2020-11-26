April 19, 1958 – Nov. 15, 2020
Chris Daley, resident of Discovery Bay, passed away peacefully at age 62 after a brave battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Daley; sons, Joseph, Joshua and Jacob Daley; along with brother, Craig Daley; and sister, Ali Brook. Chris’s parents were Gary “Moe” Daley and Sally Daley (both deceased). Chris was a fourth-generation Californian, who grew up in San Jose. He spent his working career in the family business, Daley’s Drywall & Taping Inc., progressing his way from drywall installer to foreman, superintendent, estimator, project manager. As vice president and partner, Chris helped the company grow to one of the Bay Area’s largest premier subcontractors while at the same time raising three sons. Chris’s no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point management style — all with a bit of humor — gained him the respect of fellow employees and longtime clients.
Chris was a great mentor, using his ‘John Wayne’ charisma and ability to ‘plant seeds’ in your mind to help you on the right course, before you even knew it. As Chris and Rose prepared for retirement, they moved to Discovery Bay’s “Live where you play” community and continued his passion for faith, fast cars and great cooking. Chris’s devotion to his wife Rose and their inseparable joy of life is a wonderful model of a loving marriage.
Services will be held privately.
