Cindy Lee Prince

On Feb. 16, 2020, Cindy Lee Prince — wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister — passed away in her sleep at the age of 55. Cindy will be forever remembered by her husband, Robert Prince, and their children, Devinee Myers, Michael Prince and Matt Prince. Cindy moved to Brentwood in 2004, shortly after she built her own business in downtown Brentwood, known as Athena’s Hair Studio. Please join us in celebrating her life on March 22, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the main hall of the Brentwood Senior Activity Center, 193 Griffith lane, Brentwood.

