Consuelo (Connie) Urenda Zendejas

Our beloved Connie Zendejas, born Nov. 18, 1926, was taken up to be with our Gracious Father in Heaven on Aug. 29, 2020 in Redding, California at age 93.
Connie was the oldest of eight siblings, born to Eufemio and Domitila Urenda. She was born in Visalia, California and moved to Brentwood in 1936. She was a 1945 graduate of Liberty High School. She married the love of her life, Moises Zendejas, in 1951 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brentwood and they settled in Pittsburg, California to begin their life together, where they lived happily for many years. Connie eventually relocated to Redding to be near her children in her later years.
Connie was instrumental in helping her mom and dad and seven siblings succeed and thrive in difficult times. As the oldest, she was loved by her seven younger siblings for always being a loving, caring, kind and giving sister. She was an original modern woman and eventually was so good at family affairs that she successfully managed their home rebuilding project from start to finish. Connie was known for her quick thinking and take-charge attitude, even before it was in fashion for women to do so. She was a role model and inspiration to her family and friends.
Connie loved to dance with Moe and they could really cut it up on the dance floor. Some people said they were the best dancers they had ever seen. She loved reading the newspaper and staying connected to current events daily, and continued do so throughout her life. She was fluent in both English and Spanish. Connie had an iconic fashion sense and loved staying informed on all the latest fashion trends. She loved to sew, garden, gather with friends and family for tamale making, and help her husband Moe with canning his famous chilis. She was a hard worker, a devoted mother, a dedicated wife and a loving friend.
There is so much we will miss about Connie, such as her deep wisdom on life matters and the joy of her quick wit and upbeat outlook. She was funny and witty, famous for her one-liners. She was quick to share her perspective on the good things in life, always finding a way to brighten your day. Connie lived a loving and honorable life that will never be forgotten by many.
Connie is survived by her son Ralph (Diane) Zendejas and daughter Nancy Zendejas as well as her sisters, Mary (Roger) Meek and Beatrice (Carrol) Elkins of Brentwood . She was predeceased by her daughter Susan (Art) Zendejas Parham and siblings Felix, Tony, Paul, Frances, and Herman Urenda. She was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, and a great-great-great grandmother. She will be missed by her many family members and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 2200 East 18th Street, Antioch. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. and graveside burial service at noon. Services will be held outdoors with social distancing and safe private viewings for family. COVID-19 safety precautions such as face masks and social distancing will be in effect for all attendees.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.