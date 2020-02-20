Curtis Noble Bell, longtime resident of Oakley, Brentwood and Knightsen and a business owner, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, at Sutter Delta Medical Center.
Curtis was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Montana and was 79 at his time of passing. He is survived by two sons, Chance N. Bell and Shawn N. Bell.
A veterans memorial and celebration of life services will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m., at Harvest Park Bowl by friends and family.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.