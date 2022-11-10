Daniel Mark Strauch

After a long struggle with dementia, Dan Strauch, 81, passed away at home in Discovery Bay surrounded by family.

Born in Jenkintown, Pa., Dan graduated from the Webb School in Tennessee, and studied economics at Wilkes College, then the University of Texas, before enlisting in the Army. He took a local discharge in Hawaii in 1965. Dan’s lifelong love of sailing began on a 35-foot trimaran that he and three friends sailed from Honolulu to Miami, via the Panama Canal, in 1966.

In 1968, Dan married Dorothy Eck of Shavertown, Pa., and in 1969 they moved to the Bay Area. In 1978, they moved to Discovery Bay, where they raised their daughters.

