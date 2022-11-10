Daniel Mark Strauch

After a long struggle with dementia, Dan Strauch, 81, passed away at home in Discovery Bay surrounded by family.
Born in Jenkintown, Pa., Dan graduated from the Webb School in Tennessee, and studied economics at Wilkes College, then the University of Texas, before enlisting in the Army. He took a local discharge in Hawaii in 1965. Dan’s lifelong love of sailing began on a 35-foot trimaran that he and three friends sailed from Honolulu to Miami, via the Panama Canal, in 1966.
In 1968, Dan married Dorothy Eck of Shavertown, Pa., and in 1969 they moved to the Bay Area. In 1978, they moved to Discovery Bay, where they raised their daughters.
A consummate people person, Dan enjoyed his jobs in sales, but even moreso his active involvement with his community, serving on the Byron United School District board, in various capacities for the Byron United Methodist Church, and as a volunteer sailing instructor.
Dan is survived by wife Dorothy, daughters Gretchen Strauch of Seattle and Hilary McArthur (Jason) and two grandchildren, Kai and Aleah McArthur of Pacifica, Calif.; brother Charles Strauch of South Carolina, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Arvilla Strauch, and brother Harry (Carter) Strauch.
He’ll be remembered by his family for his wide-ranging enthusiasms — for back scratches, Fordhook lima beans, speeding to Brentwood Ace Hardware just before closing time, yelling “WHOOP! WHOOP!” when anyone got caught helping themselves to more dessert than he’d had, American musical theater, long-winded physics lessons and dinner-interrupting demonstrations, prizing and displaying bits of machinery as “Americana” that his family mistook for “junk,” a certain Wham! song, the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird — which he never did receive as a birthday or Christmas present despite perpetual requests, the mystical powers of gray tape, testing speed limit enforcement, decrying the horrors of smelt and Brussels sprouts, “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress,” finding excuses to mention his big sailing trip, mechanical pencils, constructing legendary and insanely complex Halloween costumes for his wife and girls, unrecognizable avant-garde renditions of “Happy Birthday” (having come to terms with his utter inability to sing in tune), for his adored older brothers and every one of their kids, his good fortune at having met and married Dort, and, most especially, every single aspect of parenting, at which he was very, very good.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Byron United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection (kaleidoscopehope.org) or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
