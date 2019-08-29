Delfina Ulcnik, 90, passed away Saturday, March 30, at her residence in Brentwood. She was born in Argentina on July 18, 1928. She married Mirko Ulcnik in 1952, and they raised three children. They moved to the U.S. in 1965. She loved to garden and color. Delfina is survived by her children, Elena, Alberto and Jorgelina; her grandchildren, Stephan, Cristina and Mariah; and her great-grandkids, Sonny, Callum and Lucius. She will forever be cherished by all the lives she has touched.
