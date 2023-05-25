Diana Jones

Diana Jones, a resident of Brentwood, Calif, formerly of Danville, Calif., returned to the Father on May 11, 2023. She passed peacefully at home at the age of 77 surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Diana was born the second child of George and Haide (Larson) Griese in Muskogee, Okla. on October 25, 1945, in between Gaird (Griese) Wallig and Daniel Griese. The family later moved to Oakland, Calif. where Diana attended Bishop O’Dowd High School and, later, Providence College of Nursing. It was at Bishop O’Dowd where she met and later married Robert “Bob” Jones on Oct. 1, 1966. They were married for 56 years and had three children: Lisa (Jones) Scott, Amy (Jones) Allen, and David Jones.

Diana is survived by her best friend and husband, Bob, their three children, brother Daniel Griese, seven grandchildren – John Scott, Kelsey Scott, Doug Scott, Alyssa (Allen) Vandeventer, Rebecca (Allen) Tarry, Joshua Allen, and Noah Allen – and 1 ½ great-grandchildren – Adam Allen and Baby Tarry (due December, 2023) . Also survived by nephews Matt Nobriga, Joey Wallig and Eddie Wallig and by niece Ann (Nobriga) Marquez.

