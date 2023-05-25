Diana Jones, a resident of Brentwood, Calif, formerly of Danville, Calif., returned to the Father on May 11, 2023. She passed peacefully at home at the age of 77 surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Diana was born the second child of George and Haide (Larson) Griese in Muskogee, Okla. on October 25, 1945, in between Gaird (Griese) Wallig and Daniel Griese. The family later moved to Oakland, Calif. where Diana attended Bishop O’Dowd High School and, later, Providence College of Nursing. It was at Bishop O’Dowd where she met and later married Robert “Bob” Jones on Oct. 1, 1966. They were married for 56 years and had three children: Lisa (Jones) Scott, Amy (Jones) Allen, and David Jones.
Diana is survived by her best friend and husband, Bob, their three children, brother Daniel Griese, seven grandchildren – John Scott, Kelsey Scott, Doug Scott, Alyssa (Allen) Vandeventer, Rebecca (Allen) Tarry, Joshua Allen, and Noah Allen – and 1 ½ great-grandchildren – Adam Allen and Baby Tarry (due December, 2023) . Also survived by nephews Matt Nobriga, Joey Wallig and Eddie Wallig and by niece Ann (Nobriga) Marquez.
Diana, who was known for her compassion, vivacity, beautiful smile, and artistic ability, loved hiking Yosemite’s Panorama Trail, tent camping, photography, hanging out with her grandchildren, and walking her dogs. Diana spent 40 years as a nurse, spending a large amount of that time in Labor and Delivery. As a result, she had the great honor of helping deliver five of her seven grandchildren as well as assisting the countless women and babies who came through her unit throughout her long career.
Diana and Bob were very involved in their home parish of St. Joan of Arc in San Ramon. One of the founding families of that parish, they were part of the music ministry and led the choir at Saturday evening Mass. They were also active in the Marriage Encounter Community for over 10 years, 2 years as Executive Team for the Oakland Diocese. They made many lifelong friends throughout those years and helped couples enrich their marriages throughout the diocese and in other cities and states.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joan of Arc in San Ramon on June 19 at 11 o’clock. Please join the family at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Yosemite Conservancy, your local food bank or Hospice non-profit.
