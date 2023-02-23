Donald E. Giacomini passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 in Brentwood, Calif. at the age of 84. Don was born on Aug. 19, 1938 to George and Mildred Giacomini in San Francisco, Calif. Don graduated from Bellarmine High School in 1956 and Santa Clara University in 1960. He earned an Executive MBA from Williams College, Williamstown, Mass. in 1980.
Don had a rewarding 34-year career with Bank of America from which he retired in 1994. He worked in multiple areas of the bank including Training, Administration and Private Wealth Management. His favorite role was in the branches where he worked in several locations throughout the greater Bay Area, including Tracy, San Leandro, Oakland and San Mateo. In addition to his work at the bank, Don taught a “Principles of Banking” class for more than 20 years at City College of San Francisco.
Don was always involved in the community in which he lived, and was a leader in a number of organizations, including San Mateo County’s “Private Industry Council” and “Summer Jobs for Youth.” He was a member of Rotary for more than 40 years, and served as chairman of the Board of Sutter Delta Medical from 2010–2012. He also served as a Grand Juror in San Mateo County.
Don was a member of the “Family Club” in San Francisco where he made many great friends sitting around the campfire at “The Farm” in Woodside.
Don was a proud third-generation San Franciscan, a lifelong fan of the Giants, Warriors and 30-year season ticket holder of the 49ers. He was always quick with a joke or a story and made friends easily with those he met. Don always had a youthful spirit, and that remained even in his later years. He enjoyed his Friday night poker games and became “one of the guys” with his son’s many friends. When his boys were growing up, he always found time to coach their baseball and basketball teams with more wins than losses.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn. Don was married to Geraldine (deceased in 2006), the mother of his three boys, from 1961–1981. Don is survived by his brother George, sons Kevin, John and Tim, stepdaughter Debra, stepson Gary, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Don was a faithful Catholic and a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Brentwood.
The family would like to thank the medical personnel at Sutter Delta for their great care, and in particular Dr. Matthew Lucero, his primary care physician for many years.
A funeral service will be held Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Brentwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, American Kidney Fund or a charity of your choice.
