Donald E. Giacomini

Donald E. Giacomini passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 in Brentwood, Calif. at the age of 84. Don was born on Aug. 19, 1938 to George and Mildred Giacomini in San Francisco, Calif. Don graduated from Bellarmine High School in 1956 and Santa Clara University in 1960. He earned an Executive MBA from Williams College, Williamstown, Mass. in 1980.

Don had a rewarding 34-year career with Bank of America from which he retired in 1994. He worked in multiple areas of the bank including Training, Administration and Private Wealth Management. His favorite role was in the branches where he worked in several locations throughout the greater Bay Area, including Tracy, San Leandro, Oakland and San Mateo. In addition to his work at the bank, Don taught a “Principles of Banking” class for more than 20 years at City College of San Francisco.

Don was always involved in the community in which he lived, and was a leader in a number of organizations, including San Mateo County’s “Private Industry Council” and “Summer Jobs for Youth.” He was a member of Rotary for more than 40 years, and served as chairman of the Board of Sutter Delta Medical from 2010–2012. He also served as a Grand Juror in San Mateo County.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription