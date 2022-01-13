Don Huntington succumbed to Covid pneumonia on January 4, 2022, at age 78. He was born on April 21, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Following high school graduation, Don met Rae, his sister’s friend, at a summer church camp. One evening Don and five other young people, including Rae, went on a moonlight hike. When Rae said that her hands were cold, Don said that he would keep one warm. They held hands and that was the beginning of the love they shared. They went to different colleges and during that time they wrote hundreds of letters. After college they were married in the Girard Alliance Church in Pennsylvania and enjoyed their life together, their children, and many amazing adventures for 56 years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy Brigaman. He is survived by his loving wife Rae Esther (Scott) Huntington; his three children, son Matthew and wife, Elizabel; daughter Dawn Marie and husband Timothy Sable; son Adam Scott; grandson Adam Donald Huntington; his sister Mary Lou and husband Larry Loomis; nephews and nieces; and many cousins.
Don lived the last 25 years of his life in Contra Costa County. During that time, he was an encouragement to many people. They could feel his love and concern for them. In 2003, Richard Koscher and Don were the founders of two lifestyle magazines, 110° and 65° Magazine. In 2007, Don continued as Editorial Director when Tricia Piquero purchased the magazine. Don was active in Rotary, a ghostwriter extraordinaire of multiple books, an inspirational speaker, a member in the local chorus, and a member of two different churches.
People would say he gave the best hugs and describe him as one of the most optimistic people they know. In the morning, he would hold his hands out and ask God to let him be a blessing to others. He gave of himself selflessly, whether taking people to the airport, serving pancakes with fellow Rotarians, or just showing up when people needed someone.
A song he sang regularly, meaning every word, was ‘Count your blessings, name them one by one, count your blessings, see what God has done.’ He looked at life joyfully and continually found so much to be thankful for, and encouraged others to do the same. He loved his life; he loved his family, and everyone he met.
A celebration of life for Don will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m at Campos Family Vineyards, 3501 Byer Road, in Byron. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed and face masks will be required.
Per Don’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Rotary International’s Polio Plus Society at https://www.endpolio.org/donate.
A great light has gone out of this world.
His memory will be cherished by those who knew him.
