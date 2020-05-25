Longtime East County resident Jeff Skaggs, 60, passed away after a long illness on May 17, in Antioch. Jeff is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; daughter Melissa; son Jeffery (Mallory). Grandchildren Will, Gage and Codie. Sister Vanessa; brother Vince; nephew Vince Jr. (Jasmine); niece Tameka. Extended family and in-laws. He loved fishing (DJ’s Fishing rods and repairs), hunting, auto racing (drove at Antioch Speedway). Burial Union Cemetery Brentwood. Celebration of Life May 27 .https://www.higginsmortuary.com/tributes/Donald-Skaggs
