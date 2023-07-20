Donald Strickland Kirkpatrick, 91, passed away in Knightsen on July 2, 2023.
Don, the eldest of five, was born to John Kirkpatrick and Beulah Strickland at home April 5, 1932 in Oakley.
He lived most of his life in this area, graduating from Liberty High School, Brentwood making many lifelong friends. Don, an Army veteran, served from 1952-1954. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gail, and daughter, Karen Mellen.
Don was a truck driver, but farming was his passion, spending the last 45 years growing walnuts. Don and Gail enjoyed many years camping and fishing throughout the Western states as well as taking cruises in different parts of the world.
Don is survived by daughters Lori Melgoza (Jaime) and Andrea Easley (Dan) all of Knightsen.
Surviving grandchildren include Joshua (Vanessa), Jamie, and Christopher (Laurna) Melgoza; Peter, Michael (Sarah), and David (Carly) Callos; and Brandon Mellen.
He had numerous great grandchildren: Jackson, Jori, Bexley, Kayden, Savannah, Alexander, Keira, Madalyn, Miley and Paisley. Don will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and coffee shop buddies.
Graveside service will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch, July 31 at 11:30 a.m.. Reception following. Donations can be made to Sutter Care at Home/Hospice, 5099 Commercial Circle, Suite 210, Concord, CA 94520.
