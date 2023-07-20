Donald Strickland Kirkpatrick

Donald Strickland Kirkpatrick, 91, passed away in Knightsen on July 2, 2023.

Don, the eldest of five, was born to John Kirkpatrick and Beulah Strickland at home April 5, 1932 in Oakley.

He lived most of his life in this area, graduating from Liberty High School, Brentwood making many lifelong friends. Don, an Army veteran, served from 1952-1954. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gail, and daughter, Karen Mellen.

