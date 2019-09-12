On Saturday, July 14, 2019, longtime Discovery Bay resident Donny Root passed away in his sleep after a short battle with cancer that had been diagnosed only a few weeks earlier. He was just 37 years old, born January 19, 1982, in St. George, Utah to Arthur and Linda Root, with the given name Donald Sean Root and was the fifth youngest of six children.
Donny moved to Discovery Bay in 1998 and attended Liberty High School. He graduated in 2000. He quickly fell in love with the Delta and all the adventures that California offered. He worked as a construction foreman for Wingard Engineering and Smith Denison. He was also a partner in California Boat Lift Sales for almost 20 years. He was often seen at the local boat show and known by many in the community.
Donny is survived by his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Root, his four siblings, Lisa Root (Kyle Brent), Jim Root, Kristi Rossmiller (Brad) and Philip Root (aka PJ), sister-in-law, Tammie Root, and niece/nephew, Jessica and Cody Root. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Butch Root.
Although Donny’s life ended far too soon, he truly lived each day to the fullest. He was always the life of the party and the instigator of the shenanigans. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his friends at Pismo Beach with one of his many toys on the dunes, camping at the East Park Reservoir or up in Tahoe where he loved to ski in the winter and hike in the summer. Whenever he had free time he could often be found on a jet ski or out in his boat. He loved teaching kids how to wake board and was an unofficial “uncle” to many.
Donny lived his life boldly and fully, was a friend to many, and was always there with a helping hand. He was loved and will be missed immeasurably by his family, friends and those who knew him through his work and recreational activities. An open house will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at the home of his former business partners, Tom and Nicolle, in Discovery Bay.
