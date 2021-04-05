Douglas Valley, aged 83, passed away on March 2nd, 2021. Born and raised in Greendale, Wisconsin, he was a Navy veteran and an IBEW Union electrician. He married Lois Nennig, and together they raised four children. In 1983, the family moved to California and ultimately settled in Brentwood. A diehard Green Bay Packers fan, he could always be spotted by his Packers gear. Doug was also active with the Knights of Columbus at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Douglas was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Wilma, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Lois, his four children, Karen, Maureen, Ann Marie and David, his seven grandchildren, his brother, Donald, and of course by his beloved dog, Hazel.
A funeral mass will be held on April 16th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. A private burial at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon will be performed at a later date.
