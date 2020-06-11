Jan. 14, 1935 – April 9, 2020
Duane “Buck” Shore passed away peacefully on April 9. Buck was born in 1935 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He attended Castlemont High School where he was selected as the best end on the Oakland City football team. Buck graduated from San Mateo Junior College and Idaho State University, Pocatello where he met Dolores. They were married in Boise, Idaho, in 1957.
After moving to California, Buck enlisted in the Army National Guard at Fort Ord. He spent his career teaching and coaching at Aromas School, Lee Mathson Middle School in San Jose and Cupertino and the Monte Vista high schools. The Cupertino wrestling team of 1972 and Monte Vista football team of 1992 won Central Coast Section Championships.
After retiring in 1995, Buck and Dolores moved to Discovery Bay to enjoy boating, water skiing, fishing and golf and continued to make family memories.
Buck and Dolores raised two children, Dan and Lisa. The Shore family grew to include Pam Foster; Tom Lloyd; grandsons, Darren and Justin Lloyd; Darren’s wife, Dawn; and great-granddaughter, Christine.
A celebration of life gathering is to be scheduled for early fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://tunnel2towers.org/.
