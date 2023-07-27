Earline Dal Porto

Our beloved mother Earline passed away peacefully at her home in Brentwood on July 17, 2023. Earline was born on February 4, 1926, in Coody’s Bluff, Okla. to Felix and Viola Long. She grew up there with her three sisters: Maxine Adams, Wanda Long and Patricia Casey.
In the summer of 1942, the Long family migrated to California, settling in Brentwood first staying at the Davis Auto Camp known for welcoming folks from Oklahoma. Earline attended Liberty High School where she graduated in 1943 with honors.
One of her first jobs in Brentwood was working at the local post office. Outside the post office is where she first met Joe Chapman, who she later married in March of 1944. Together, they had three children: Vickie Del Colletti, Dennis Chapman (Barbara), and Denise McClune (Randall).
Tragedy struck when she was widowed by her beloved husband, Joe, at the early age of 33. However, instead of succumbing to the grief, Earline displayed her incredible resilience and took on the role of owner-operator of Brentwood Motors (Ford franchise) breaking barriers and proving that women could run successful car dealerships too. Her strength of character and determination were traits that would shape her life.
Earline’s entrepreneurial spirit also led her to venture into real estate sales and investments, mobile home sales and owner of women’s clothing stores. She continued to sell cars even after selling the dealership to Bill Brandt in 1972.
Her favorite activity included the love of golf, and she was always a competitive player. During her few years living in Aptos, she was active in the Seascape Women’s Golf Club, winning many tournaments. After returning to Brentwood, she was instrumental in establishing the Discovery Bay Women’s Golf Club. She was honored in 2021 for being the first team captain and winning the tournament. She continued to play golf well into her 80s. She loved to travel. She visited several countries, her most joyous was our annual girls’ trips with family to locations such as New York, Mexico, London, Hawaii, which was her favorite.
After being widowed for 30 years, she fell in love and married Robert A. Dal Porto, Sr. in September of 1990. They enjoyed many years of traveling and family get- togethers and attending Cal football games and several college bowl games. She was predeceased by Robert in 2015, her sister Wanda Long in 2018 and Maxine Adams in 2022.
Earline is survived by her three children – Vickie, Dennis, and Denise – and her sister, Patricia Casey. She is also survived by her four grandchildren – Andrea Del Colletti, Joe Del Colletti (Janee’), Raina Chapman, and Jennifer Chapman – along with three great-grandchildren – Ashley, Lindsey, and Zaida – niece Karen Mancuso (John) and nephews Mike Casey (Roxanne) and Mark Casey (Gina).
Her presence in our lives left a lasting impact, and her memory will forever be cherished.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
