Earline Dal Porto

Our beloved mother Earline passed away peacefully at her home in Brentwood on July 17, 2023. Earline was born on February 4, 1926, in Coody’s Bluff, Okla. to Felix and Viola Long. She grew up there with her three sisters: Maxine Adams, Wanda Long and Patricia Casey.

In the summer of 1942, the Long family migrated to California, settling in Brentwood first staying at the Davis Auto Camp known for welcoming folks from Oklahoma. Earline attended Liberty High School where she graduated in 1943 with honors.

One of her first jobs in Brentwood was working at the local post office. Outside the post office is where she first met Joe Chapman, who she later married in March of 1944. Together, they had three children: Vickie Del Colletti, Dennis Chapman (Barbara), and Denise McClune (Randall).

