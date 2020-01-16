Eduardo Moreno

Eduardo (Eddie/Minnow) Juan Moreno started his journey on this wild ride we call life on Aug. 12, 1977. He finally got to rest his ears from his annoying sister and forever-worrying grandma on Dec. 19th, 2019, at the place he loved the most, “The Ranch.”
Eddie is survived by his beautiful daughter, Emily, and her mother, Katy; mom, Robin Torres (Ringo); father, Lupe Moreno; grandmother, Helen Torres; sister, Monica Moreno (Travis) and nephew, TJ; and brother, Ivan Oseguera. He was predeceased by his grandparents, John Torres, Lupe and Lydia Moreno, and uncle, Eduardo Ramirez Moreno.
In the words of Frank Sinatra: “I did it my way.” And Eddie always did it his way! Come and take part in the reunion of family and friends to eat, laugh, love, reminisce and enjoy a Modelo on me this time; but when we meet again, your turn to buy!
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. at The Ranch.
