Edward Aloysius Fischer

Edward Aloysius Fischer, 79, peacefully passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at a Concord, California, hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Born on April 11, 1943, in Long Beach, California, Mr. Fischer was the youngest of three children born to Aloysius Martin Fischer and Mildred Maxine (neé Dragoo). His siblings, Ronald (JoAnn), and Suleeta (Bill) Smith, survived him.

His wife, Patricia (Patti) Ann (neé Wilkerson) predeceased him in 2016.

