Edward Aloysius Fischer, 79, peacefully passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at a Concord, California, hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
Born on April 11, 1943, in Long Beach, California, Mr. Fischer was the youngest of three children born to Aloysius Martin Fischer and Mildred Maxine (neé Dragoo). His siblings, Ronald (JoAnn), and Suleeta (Bill) Smith, survived him.
His wife, Patricia (Patti) Ann (neé Wilkerson) predeceased him in 2016.
Ed and Patti grew up in Southern California and were married in Long Beach on April 23, 1966. He is survived by three adult children: Edward Fischer, Jr. (Kimberly Bielejeski) of Bakersfield, Rebecca Fischer O’Neill (Michael aka “Stretch”) of Tyler, TX, Denise Fischer Holton (Jeff) of Brentwood; three grandchildren, Lily Grace Holton, Tyler Fischer Holton, and Ian O’Neill. He was also a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Fischer is also survived by his dear friend, Lucy Meis of Brentwood, California.
Ed and Patti spent their early life together in Southern California. He was a graduate of Saint Anthony’s High School (1961) and Long Beach State College (1965) as a business major. He worked in retail merchandising and they moved to the Bay Area in 1975, and finally relocating to Northern California in 1980, where Ed began a very successful career of more than 20 years in county government, most of the time in social services, retiring as Manager, Sutter County Welfare Social Services in 2005.
Mr. Fischer’s common business sense, coupled with an ever-calm demeanor and an extraordinary sense of humor, were the combination of traits that contributed to his success as a professional and as a husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and friend in his personal life. He had a way of preserving “order” in stressful times and instilling confidence and reassurance in those around him. His sense of humor and personal charm always played well whether at work or at leisure. His Christian faith, and that of Patti’s, was as unassuming as it was modest, yet its depth and genuineness were instantly felt by all who knew him/them.
Music was a big part of his life and many of his relationships at home and community. He played professionally in the “surfing” age in Southern California, but mostly his skills at bass guitar greatly enhanced the community, church, and social groups of which he was always a part. His most recent involvement was with the East Bay group, The Delta Strummers, a ukulele group for those 50 and older, not the normal milieu for electric bass, but then, Ed’s love for music went far beyond early rock ’n’ roll, church music, campfires, backyard hoedowns, and spontaneous jam sessions.
He loved many outdoor activities, but spent most of his outdoor “free” time on the golf course and over the years had a number of life-long golfing partners.
Ed and Patti spent much of their retired lives in family affairs, leisure (never finding an “unfriendly” casino), and traveling. They visited Hawai’i, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Austria, Germany, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, in addition to their many trips around mainland United States. Tragically, in 2011 Patti was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). But even the ruinous nature of this disease couldn’t match the power and faith of this amazing couple, and that became dramatically evident as they managed her remaining time with grace, serenity, and humor. Patti passed away in the summer of 2016.
Ed’s strength, humor, and faith underwent further challenges when he suffered a stroke in 2018. Later that year, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history (the Camp Fire) claimed their home in Paradise, California. Everything was lost except for his bass guitar, which was in the car at the time he fled the rapidly advancing flames.
He relocated to the East Bay Area, where he began to “re-group” with Denise’s family, and started the last leg of what he considered a wonderful, blessed, fun-filled life. As his health declined, he and his friend Lucy took time to travel, play music, and see as many friends and family as possible, until shortly before his death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 7 at 9 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Avenue in Long Beach, California, with The Most Reverend Gerald E. Wilkerson (brother-in-law) presiding. A celebration of Ed’s life will follow at Lakewood Country Club, 3101 E. Carson St., Lakewood, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Liberty High School Playmakers, Attn: Kyle Roman, 850 Second Street, Brentwood, California 94523, or First Tee Los Angeles, 1050 Lakes Drive #225, West Covina, California 91790 (or through firstteelosangeles.org via PayPal). Make sure contributions are noted for Ed Fischer. These organizations represent his love and admiration for youth leadership development in the arts and sports.
