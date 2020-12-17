Edward (Ed) Camera

The dash between 1931 and 2020 signifies a life well lived.
Ed was born and raised in Oakland, California, to Virginia and Edward Camera Sr. After graduating from Castlemont High School in 1949, where he was head yell leader, Ed and four of his buddies joined the United States Air Force – Air Training Command where he proudly served as Crew Chief for T-6 aircraft. Later, Ed worked at Pacific Telephone when he met Anita, whom he married in 1958. Ed and Anita recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Ed was a father of four: Tina Neppl (John, deceased), Edward “Bud” Camera (Debbie), Nancy Pulliam (Matt), Robert Camera (Roberta); grandfather of six: Major Stephen Neppl (Major Julie Campbell), Brian Neppl, Thomas Neppl, Michael Camera (Skye), Jeffrey Pulliam, Jessica Camera; great-grandfather of four (affectionately called “old Grandpa”): Emma Neppl, Benjamin Neppl, Haley Campbell, Savannah Campbell.
Ed was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where he served as an usher for 14 years, sat on the Board for Christian Church Homes – Sycamore. He was also a member of the Italian Catholic Federation where he assisted with the annual car show and sat on the Board of Directors at Summerset I where he lived and played many rounds of golf with good friends – and “occasionally” bragged about his three holes-in-one of which he was very proud.
Our hearts hurt. We love you forever.
Rest in peace my love ~ Anita
