Elizabeth Walker, known to her friends as “Betty”, was born in Decoto, California, to Edward and Anna Ward.
Her family moved to the Hayward area where Betty met and married Lucas Sanchez. They lived most of their lives in San Leandro raising their children.
Betty was very active in the Catholic church and sent all her children to St. Leander’s Catholic School in San Leandro. Betty enjoyed working at the school during lunch and at other school functions. She became friends with the priests and nuns working at the school.
All her children went on to attend Catholic high schools in the area.
Betty worked at several local restaurants and enjoyed keeping busy.
After the death of her husband, Betty moved to the Summerset development in Brentwood. Betty worked at Costco handing out samples. She loved meeting and talking with new people. Betty later met and married Jimmie Walker. They lived the rest of their lives in their home in the Summerset home in Brentwood.
They enjoyed trips to Monterey, Carmel, and the Central Coast. Betty enjoyed taking long trips in the car. She also loved watching TV and her favorite show was the “Golden Girls”.
Betty enjoyed her daily “Diet Coke” from Jack in the Box where she became friends with the workers there.
She loved seeing the peacocks at the edge of town.
Betty was also fond of her 11 grandchildren and her great grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them. Betty passed away quietly at her home in Brentwood on Jan. 18, 2023.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 3 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 500 Fairview Ave., Brentwood, Calif.
After the Mass, there will be a reception at the Summerset Club House at 1581 Regent Drive in Brentwood, Calif.. Use the Baldwin Drive entrance to enter the subdivision.
