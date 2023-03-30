Elizabeth Walker

Elizabeth Walker, known to her friends as “Betty”, was born in Decoto, California, to Edward and Anna Ward.

Her family moved to the Hayward area where Betty met and married Lucas Sanchez. They lived most of their lives in San Leandro raising their children.

Betty was very active in the Catholic church and sent all her children to St. Leander’s Catholic School in San Leandro. Betty enjoyed working at the school during lunch and at other school functions. She became friends with the priests and nuns working at the school.

