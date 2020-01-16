Etta Jean Sanchez, 76, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Etta was born in Brentwood to Walter and Peggy Swicegood. She is survived by her sisters, Joyce (Ben) Zamora of Brentwood, and Joan (Keith) Hoehn of Fall Creek, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Sanchez; sister, Monte Rae Westbrook; and brother, Bob Swicegood. Etta was a graduate of Brentwood’s Liberty High School, class of 1961. During her 20-year residence at Summerset II in Brentwood, Etta remained an active member of the social club. She enjoyed teaching other people to line dance, one of her favorite types of dance. Etta cherished spending time with her family and friends, especially her Summerset II family.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Summerset II Clubhouse at noon.
