Jack King passed away peacefully on April 9, after a lengthy illness.
Jack was born in Akron, Colorado, and later lived in Oklahoma and Washington state. He graduated from Bremerton High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II and trained to be a pilot. But when the Air Corps decided they did not need any more pilots, he retrained as a radio operator. He shipped out to China where he ran a communications base until the end of the war.
Upon returning home, he attended UC Berkeley, where he met the love of his life, Joyce. They married in 1948, and he graduated in 1949 with a major in journalism.
Jack and Joyce moved to Lafayette in 1953 and raised two daughters. They lived in the same home for 60 years, surrounded by wonderful, longtime neighbors.
Jack worked at UC Berkeley in publications, ultimately spending 30 years in various roles. He retired as the director of publications for all nine campuses within the University of California system. After retirement, he returned to work in the private sector — again in publications — working for KP Graphics in Oakland.
Jack was an athlete throughout his life. He played baseball in high school and played fast-pitch softball most of his adult life, staying active in a senior league well into his 80s. He also played handball and enjoyed running, backpacking, fishing and, in later years, golf. He played classical and folk guitar and often played accompaniment for song fests with family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Joyce; his sister, Dee; and his brothers, Don and Duane. He is survived by his loving daughters, Judy and Shelley, and their husbands, DeWitt Garlock and Ed Daley; and devoted grandchildren, Ben Garlock, Bonnie Mather and her husband Travis; and his adoring great-granddaughter, Harper.
No service will be held. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice of Walnut Creek for their care and support. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to vitascommunityconnection.org, designation East Bay.
Jack was a true gentleman, honest, generous, compassionate and always cheerful. Once he was your friend, he was a friend for life. He will be greatly missed.
