Florence Mae Ditmars

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Sept. 3 in Brentwood at the age of 86, with her family by her side.
Florence was born in Oakland on Oct. 1, 1933, to Carmen and Manual Lopez (immigrants from Spain). The family moved from Oakland to Manteca in 1940 and then to Byron in 1946 where they opened a restaurant that was located on the corner of Byron Highway and Hosie Avenue. For a short time ran a pool hall where she became quite the pool player and where she would meet her future husband, George. Florence attended the old Excelsior Middle School and graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1953. While in school, she married her high school sweetheart George Ditmars, in Reno on March 1, 1952.
Florence worked for the Liberty Union High School Transportation Department where she drove a bus for 30 years and met several of her closest friends, she retired in 1995.
Florence enjoyed cooking holiday dinners for her family and friends, taking care of her many birds and pets, playing Bingo with her lifelong friend Lucy Wong, traveling the U.S. and Canada, fishing in the Trinity River, and going to casinos and on day trips with her husband.
Florence was predeceased by her sons Kenneth “Kenny” Ditmars and George Mitchell Ditmars. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, George; son, Kevin Ditmars; her three grandsons, Dillon Ditmars (Kimberly), Shay Ditmars and Dustin Ditmars; as well as many nieces and nephews. Diane Pedersen (Jim); Lowell K. Ditmars Jr. “Sonny”; and Larry Ditmars; and Spencer Ditmars (Nicole).
For those of us who knew her, we were blessed. For those who did not, I only wish you could have, she was an angel on earth. I will long to be with her again. George
