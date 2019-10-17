Frank J. “Mike” Rozenski

Mike Rozenski, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by Lois, his loving wife of 71 years, and his children, Valerie, Pamela and Michael. Frank was known by all as “Mike.” He received his nickname as a boy in his birthplace of Antigo, Wisconsin, from his constant companionship with a friend of his father’s named Mike. The family moved to Antioch in 1943, when his father was transferred for his job as a train conductor for Sante Fe Railroad when Mike was 16 years old. In 1944, Mike left Antioch High School in his junior year to join the Navy. He served aboard the battleship USS Arkansas and fought in the battles of Okinawa and Iwo Jima during WWII. He received an honorable discharge in 1948, returned to Antioch and married Lois Wilson on Thanksgiving Day of that year.
Mike worked in the mills around Antioch and for various local farmers and crop dusters in the Brentwood area. In 1961, Mike and Lois built their home in Brentwood, where the family still gathers.
In 1966, he went to work for the State of California Department of Water Resources in Byron and retired in 1989.
Throughout his life, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling the country with Lois in their travel trailer. He especially looked forward to annual deer camp at Sage Hen Meadows in Mono County, where he and Lois would meet dozens of their friends from all over California for close to 50 years. When Brentwood farmers needed orchard trees removed, it was Mike they called. He could cut, clear and stack wood like a lumberjack: two trees for Mike and one for the farmer. He also enjoyed refinishing furniture, reading wildlife books and playing the dollar machines in Jackson. Wearing his signature yellow measure-tape suspenders, Mike walked his dog Dobie all over town, kibitzing with friends he met along the way. With a wink and a nod, Mike took amusement at picking cherries from Stoney’s orchard behind his home. They must have tasted sweeter when picked after hours.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife, Lois, and his children Valerie Granado (John, deceased), Pamela Rozenski (Bernie LaCroix), and Michael Rozenski (Gina); two grandsons, John Granado (Raquel) and Paul Granado (Marisol); eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Private services for family will be held graveside. A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-4 pm at Michael and Gina’s home (6155 Sellers Ave, Oakley). The Rozenski Family sends a special thanks to their neighbors, the Parkhurst family, for their continued support over the years. Also, thanks to Aysha, Jenny and Rachel of Hospice East Bay for the tender care they provided to Mike. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523, in Mike’s name.
