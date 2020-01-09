Frank John Pisciotta, born in San Francisco, was subsequently a resident of El Cerrito and Concord before moving to Summerset Vista in Brentwood.
Frank spent the early part of his career in the U.S. Navy (1951-1955) and was on active duty in Astoria, Oregon, and South Korea. He subsequently enjoyed a successful career as a barber in San Francisco.
Frank is survived by his wife, Janet Pisciotta, and his four children, Rosemarie, Virginia, Kathleen and Frank by his first wife Lee Ann Stallone.
Service will take place Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood, 500 Fairview Ave.
