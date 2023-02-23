Franklin Leon Griffith

Franklin Leon Griffith was born on Oct. 4, 1943 in Stockton, California. He was the second child of Fred and Mary Griffith. He was raised in the Bay Area with his older brother Fred and a younger sister Linda. Frank placed his faith in Christ as a young boy. He often said he was exposed to the gospel through his mother, Mary. She showed him what it meant to be a follower of Jesus through her faith, love, and willingness to serve others.

Frank graduated from West Coast Bible College in Clovis, Calif, in 1961. He went on to attend Western Bible College in El Cerrito, Calif, and graduated in June of 1963. He then attended Talbot Theological Seminary in Amerada, Calif, where he graduated in 1980 with Honors. In 1994, Frank began his doctorate program with Westminster Seminary.

Frank worked with his father at FM Motor sales in Berkeley, Calif., until he was ordained on May 18, 1980. He went on to serve at Valley Bible Church as an associate pastor (1981-1986), Grace Bible Fellowship as pastor (1986-1996), then founded Calvary Community Church as senior pastor (1997-2021). He also served as the dean of Grace School of Theology and then later served as its president.

