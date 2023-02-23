Franklin Leon Griffith was born on Oct. 4, 1943 in Stockton, California. He was the second child of Fred and Mary Griffith. He was raised in the Bay Area with his older brother Fred and a younger sister Linda. Frank placed his faith in Christ as a young boy. He often said he was exposed to the gospel through his mother, Mary. She showed him what it meant to be a follower of Jesus through her faith, love, and willingness to serve others.
Frank graduated from West Coast Bible College in Clovis, Calif, in 1961. He went on to attend Western Bible College in El Cerrito, Calif, and graduated in June of 1963. He then attended Talbot Theological Seminary in Amerada, Calif, where he graduated in 1980 with Honors. In 1994, Frank began his doctorate program with Westminster Seminary.
Frank worked with his father at FM Motor sales in Berkeley, Calif., until he was ordained on May 18, 1980. He went on to serve at Valley Bible Church as an associate pastor (1981-1986), Grace Bible Fellowship as pastor (1986-1996), then founded Calvary Community Church as senior pastor (1997-2021). He also served as the dean of Grace School of Theology and then later served as its president.
Frank and Judy were married on March 2, 1963 in Chino, Calif., in the church in which Judy grew up. They had three children: Shawna, Franklin, and Katie. They were dedicated to raising their kids, serving the church, and to serving God in any way they were called to. Whether it was late-night fellowship after Sunday night service, hosting bible studies in his home, or disciplining young men at his kitchen table, Frank was always serving God.
Frank dedicated much of his life to understanding and sharing God’s love and wisdom. He was a kind, gentle, and compassionate man. He was a source of love and encouragement to those who found themselves struggling. He was wise and knowledgeable, and was always willing to share his wisdom with others. He loved his wife, his family, and his congregation. His greatest desire was for those around him to truly understand and experience God’s love. He was a true example of Christ and will be greatly missed.
Frank is survived by his wife Judy Griffith, Shawna and Randy Reffner, Franklin Griffith Jr. and Katie and Eric Johnston along with 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, brother Fredrick Griffith and sister Linda King.
A celebration of life service will be held on March 11 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Community Church in Knightsen at 3090 Curlew Connex.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!