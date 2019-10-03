Fred Baca of Discovery Bay passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, at the age of 87.
Fred married Patricia Scheid in 1951, and the couple raised two sons in the Fremont community. He was a well-respected businessman as the original owner of H. Salt Esquire Fish & Chips at the Fremont Hub.
Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia Baca. He is survived by his family Steve, Dan and Kathy Baca, grandchildren, great-granddaughters and loving companion Joann Vegas, as well as extended family and friends.
Private services will be held at the San Francisco Columbarium.
