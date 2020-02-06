George Leonard Celoni

Leonard George Celoni, 89, of Brentwood passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
Leonard was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in San Francisco. He was the son of Pio and Angelina Celoni, immigrants from Lucca, Italy, who eventually settled in Oakley.
Leonard graduated from Liberty High School in 1949. He attended San Francisco City College. He married Gladice, his high school sweetheart on Nov. 3, 1951. He was drafted into the Army and served as a medic during the Korean War, from 1952 to 1953.
He began working for the Oakley Water District in 1955 and was promoted to general manager in 1957. Leonard served in that capacity until his retirement in 1992.
His hobbies included reading and playing golf, and he especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gladice Pitau Celoni; son, Daniel (Lin); daughters, Lori Bittner (Joe) and Sandra Silveira (Al); and his brother, Albert Celoni of Discovery Bay. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brentwood on Friday, Feb. 7, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Brentwood.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of East Bay or your favorite charity.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.