George William Doneux

Born in Lodi, California, the only child of George Doneux and Emma Loshe, the family moved to Brentwood when George was 5. A graduate of Brentwood’s Liberty High School in 1951, George worked and eventually managed the family-owned Brentwood Cleaners, still a local establishment today. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War.
In 1999, George married the love of his life, Janice Dickinson. He embraced his instant family of three married daughters and five grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his family grow and became “Papa George” to all, including his beloved Bella, whom he spoiled with walks and dog treats.
An active member of the Brentwood Rotary, Delta Informal Gardners Club, and Resurrection Lutheran Church, George enjoyed life. His biggest passion was photography. George’s other hobbies included gardening, woodworking, traveling, skiing and bowling.
George’s smile will never be erased from the memory of those who knew him. He was a man of faith with a kind heart, a gentle demeanor and an unwavering character. He loved nature and all of the gifts that it bestows upon us daily.
Celebration of Life Services will be forthcoming at Resurrection Lutheran Church next year. Donations can be made in George’s honor to the National Alzheimer’s Association.
