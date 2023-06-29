Gerald “Mooch” Zamora

Gerald “Mooch” Zamora, passed away peacefully, with family by his side after an 11-year fight against cancer on June 10, 2023. He was 68 years old.

Gerald Michael Zamora was born in Pittsburg, Calif. to his parents, Trinidad Zamora and Mary Zamora, on Jan. 12, 1955. He was raised in Brentwood, Calif. and graduated from Liberty High School in 1973, where he excelled in sports.

During his adult life he lived in Oakley, Calif. and had two children, Lauren and Steven.

