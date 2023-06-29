Gerald “Mooch” Zamora, passed away peacefully, with family by his side after an 11-year fight against cancer on June 10, 2023. He was 68 years old.
Gerald Michael Zamora was born in Pittsburg, Calif. to his parents, Trinidad Zamora and Mary Zamora, on Jan. 12, 1955. He was raised in Brentwood, Calif. and graduated from Liberty High School in 1973, where he excelled in sports.
During his adult life he lived in Oakley, Calif. and had two children, Lauren and Steven.
Gerald retired from Antioch High School as an electrician. He spent over 40 years in the electrical trades.
He is survived by his mother, Mary, daughter Lauren (Royce), son Steven (Tascha) and three grandchildren – Alexis, Miles, and Maverick – three brothers – George (Victoria), Vince (Kathy) and Michael (Renee) – and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice Home Care for their caring service.
Services will be held at Holy Cross Funeral Chapel in Antioch, Calif., first on Thursday, July 6, with visitation from 5-7 p.m., then a rosary at 7 p.m.. On Friday, July 7, visitation is from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Contributions in his memory can be sent to Hope Hospice of Dublin, Calif., or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brentwood.
