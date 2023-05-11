Gloria Carmela Garcia

Gloria was born in Brentwood to Alejandro and Catalina Grande. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Reno Garcia, and two sisters Lola Lopez and Emily Lucceshi.
Gloria leaves behind daughter Rena, husband Mickey, son Reno, wife Vickie, two grandchildren, Reno Garcia Jr. and his wife Jessica, and Trista Gullian, husband Jason, and three great grandchildren: Logan and Ethan Gullian, and Reno Garcia III.
Gloria went to USS Mill in Pittsburg at age 17, but was told she was too young to work there. So Gloria went to junior college for a year then went back to USS at 18 and was hired. In 1952, Gloria started working at several accounting jobs, retiring in 1996 with 44 years at USS mill.
