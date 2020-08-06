Hazel Loretta (Barron) McGill, 99, formerly of Byron, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 23, at Best Life Home Care in Citrus Heights, California. She was born Jan. 22, 1921, in Ramsay, Michigan, to the late William Sr. and Lauretta (Harris) Barron. She was married to Denver H. McGill on July 9, 1955, in Santa Rosa, California. She is preceded in death by husband, Denver H. McGill; daughter Cheryl (McGill) Ginochio; sisters, Norma Johnson, Emily Bersano and Violet Sloma; and brother, William Barron Jr. She is survived by her brother, Neil Barron Sr. of Whitewater, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Chelsey Ginochio of Brentwood; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Hazel’s service and final resting place will be at Byron-Brentwood Knightsen Union Cemetery at 11545 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, on Aug. 13, at 11 a.m.
- Updated
The Memorial Planner provides the information you need to remember your loved one in their hometown newspaper. Click on the image to download.
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Enhanced Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Antioch Unified School District to reopen with full distance learning
- Contra Costa’s deadliest pandemic day
- Heritage High School releases revised football schedule
- California Legislature considering massive income tax hike on top earners
- Byron Boys Ranch in danger of closing
- The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors establishes administrative fines for pandemic violations
- Imperiale Beer Project adapts business model to COVID-19 restrictions
- Heritage names new varsity girls' water polo coach
- First look at election 2020
- Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame postpones ceremony
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] School supply distribution at Ron Nunn Elementary School
- [Photos] Uplift & Amplify event
- [Photos] Liberty High School hosts Graduate Dinner
- [Photos] Holland Tract vegetation fire 7-20-2020
- [Photos] Harvest Park Cornhole Tournament
- [Photos] Oakley Vegetation Fire - July 7, 2020
- Get ready for Packers season with a position-by-position breakdown of Green Bay's roster
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.