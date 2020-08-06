Hazel Loretta (Barron) McGill, 99, formerly of Byron, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 23, at Best Life Home Care in Citrus Heights, California. She was born Jan. 22, 1921, in Ramsay, Michigan, to the late William Sr. and Lauretta (Harris) Barron. She was married to Denver H. McGill on July 9, 1955, in Santa Rosa, California. She is preceded in death by husband, Denver H. McGill; daughter Cheryl (McGill) Ginochio; sisters, Norma Johnson, Emily Bersano and Violet Sloma; and brother, William Barron Jr. She is survived by her brother, Neil Barron Sr. of Whitewater, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Chelsey Ginochio of Brentwood; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Hazel’s service and final resting place will be at Byron-Brentwood Knightsen Union Cemetery at 11545 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, on Aug. 13, at 11 a.m.

