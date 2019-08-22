Brentwood’s Herman J. Urenda passed away peacefully after a battle with dementia.
Herman touched many lives with his uniqueness and athletic abilities. Born in Brentwood, he graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1957. He was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track, and he played in the 1957 North/South Shrine football game, where he was MVP.
Herman attended the University of the Pacific (COP), where he continued his football and basketball career. After graduation, he played for the Oakland Raiders until he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
Herman enjoyed a 32-year career with Contra Cost County Juvenile Byron Boys Ranch as counselor. He was an avid golfer, and he loved spending time with his many nephews and nieces.
Herman is survived by his sisters, Connie Zendejas, Mary Meek and Beatrice Elkins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eufemio and Domitila Urenda; sister Frances Vasquez; and brothers, Paul, Tony and Felix Urenda.
