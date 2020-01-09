Ila Suzanne (Sue) Coats

Sue was born Jan. 2, 1943 in Palo Alto, to Everett and Mary Louise Bartlett, both deceased.
She grew up in San Carlos, moving her senior year to Cupertino, and graduating from Fremont High.
Sue and Ed met at San Jose State University in music appreciation class. They lived in San Jose, Mt. View, Livermore and finally Discovery Bay for 38 years. They had an auto service business in Livermore for 30 years, before retiring in 2005. Sue’s hobbies included sudoku, crosswords, camping, boating, sewing and tole painting. She was active with Ed in both the Golden Anchor Boat Club and the Livermore Rotary Club for 40 years, where she was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Sue passed peacefully at home in Discovery Bay, surrounded by immediate family, while in the care of Vitas Hospice, who were wonderful. Diagnosis to passing was about seven weeks.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edwin F. (Ed) Coats Jr.; two children, Anne Louise (Lisa) Schall (Tom) and Edwin F. (Eddie) Coats III (Cindi); grandchildren Kelsey (Scott), Sara, Ethan and Riley, siblings Paul (Nodia), Laura (Jay) and Debra (Steve); many nieces and nephews; and a very special childhood friend, Sandy Rick (Ernie) of San Carlos. She was wonderfully close to her grandchildren, who were special and loved.
Sue wore many hats in life, and she will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1. See www.callaghanmortuary.org for details. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Rotary Foundation Polio Plus Fund or Vitas Hospice.
