Iris Eleanor Betty

Iris Betty passed away on June 25, 2019. She will be remembered for her kindness to all and her zest for life. Iris was born in Johnston, Scotland (1935) to Elizabeth & Louis Louttit. Shortly after her marriage, the family moved to the United States to pursue a better life and endless opportunity; living in Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin, then finally moving to California. Iris spent many years as an administrative assistant in Danville, prior to moving to Brentwood, where she has lived the last 20+ years. Her true passion was raising her four children whom she is survived by: Greg (Wendy), Pam, Bruce (Lori) and Stuart, and her 5 grandchildren: David, Michael, Megan, Rebecca and Sean. Iris had a love for life that was matched by few. She could be found spending time with her friends, family, tennis groups or her beloved dogs. She also loved spending time in Carmel and Lake Tahoe. She had a large social circle and will be missed dearly by all those she touched through her 83 years of life.
We will celebrate her life July 21, 1 p.m. at Sweeney’s Restaurant in Brentwood. The family requests donations be made to American Heart Association or Shepherd’s Gate in Brentwood.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.