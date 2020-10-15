It is with sadness we announce the passing of Jack O. Kelley on Oct. 7 at the age of 90 years old. Beloved husband of Maxine Kelley for over 71 years; loving father of Sharon Moss (Richard), Michael Kelley (Debra) and Peggy Daniel (Tim); grandfather to nine; and great-grandfather to 17.
His joy was being able to camp, jump in the RV and take off, driving fast boats and fishing. One of the trips he enjoyed was going to the ocean to salmon fish. His laughter and jokes were the highlight of any occasion, and this man had no filter. He was a hard-working man and truck driver by trade and took such pride in providing for his family. He had a lot of driving under his butt, truck driving and later RV’ing. Suffering is never the way to leave this earth, so Jack started his rig, pointed it to the stars and took off. So when you look up and see the brightest star you will know it is Jack.
Funeral service has been postponed due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
