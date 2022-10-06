Jack Richard Nebergall passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 84, on Sept. 26, 2022 surrounded by family.
He was proud to have served in the United States Coast Guard, and was honorably discharged after 20 years of service that included one voluntary tour in Vietnam.
He is survived by his loving wife Marion whom he was married to for 63 years, his four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly, especially his dog Angel.
