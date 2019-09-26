Discovery Bay resident James “Bernie” Lynch passed quietly in his sleep as he always wished to.
His wife Linda Lynch, son Matthew Lynch, brother Dan Lynch and nephews Dan and Steve Lynch survive him. He was preceded in death by his son Bernie Lynch, and brother Steve Lynch.
He spent 30 years as a firefighter for Lawrence Livermore Lab. It was not just a job – it was a passion; it was his family; and he held them all close to his heart.
Bernie always had a smile on his face and was willing to do anything to help someone. He was funny, kind and so very loving. His stories were a bit long, but that was part of his charm, which always made you laugh.
He began surfing at a young age and surfed many beaches up and down California, but his real heart for surfing was in Hawaii. While he attended the University of Hawaii, it became part of his being.
After moving to Maui in 2003, his dream of surfing those waves became a reality again. He even had a surfboard designed just for him by Ole, a dream he always had.
Always in our hearts, he will be missed.
A small family gathering will celebrate his life.
