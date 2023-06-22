James Edward Campbell

James (Jamie) Edward Campbell Jr. was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Pittsburg, Calif. Jamie passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, in Brentwood, Calif.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Tanya Figueroa Campbell. He leaves behind four sons – Shawn P. Campbell, Patrick J. Campbell, Shannon E. Campbell, and Scott R. Campbell – and a daughter Ginger M. Campbell, along with three grandchildren and many relatives and friends.
Jamie was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed being on the ocean, and served as a charter boat captain in Morro Bay, Calif.
