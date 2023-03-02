James Thomas Jenkins

James Thomas Jenkins passed away on Jan. 16, 2023 at the age of 79. Jim was born in 1943 to James and Caroline Jenkins in Peoria, Illinois. After his family moved to Arizona, Jim graduated from Central High School in Phoenix and then received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Philosophy from Arizona State University. While at ASU, Jim met the love of his life, Sally, and the two were married shortly after graduation.

From 1967 to 1972, Jim taught Ethics to cadets at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Jim began a rewarding 40-year career in Human Resources. His career took him from coast to coast, including working for Pfizer in New York City, and working for 13 years for Mervyn’s Department Stores at their headquarters in Hayward, California. Jim’s career then took him back to the Midwest where he worked for 12 years for Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

