James Thomas Jenkins passed away on Jan. 16, 2023 at the age of 79. Jim was born in 1943 to James and Caroline Jenkins in Peoria, Illinois. After his family moved to Arizona, Jim graduated from Central High School in Phoenix and then received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Philosophy from Arizona State University. While at ASU, Jim met the love of his life, Sally, and the two were married shortly after graduation.
From 1967 to 1972, Jim taught Ethics to cadets at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Jim began a rewarding 40-year career in Human Resources. His career took him from coast to coast, including working for Pfizer in New York City, and working for 13 years for Mervyn’s Department Stores at their headquarters in Hayward, California. Jim’s career then took him back to the Midwest where he worked for 12 years for Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
After retiring, Jim moved back to California where he made his home in Discovery Bay. He loved being a part of the Discovery Bay community and was a proud member of the Senior Men’s Golf Club. He felt fortunate and grateful to live in this beautiful part of the country, where he had easy access to fishing and golfing, two of his favorite pastimes.
Jim was always involved in the communities in which he lived. He taught Sunday School at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and was on the board of directors of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jim had a lifelong love of animals. Throughout his life, Jim bred and raised many different types of animals, including African Grey and Amazon parrots, Cockatiels, many species of fish, and Italian Greyhounds. After moving to Discovery Bay, he loved being able to watch the native egrets and cormorants from his backyard.
Jim’s rich sense of humor, creative mind, and loving spirit will be greatly missed.
Jim was predeceased by his sisters Joanne Malcolm and Barbara Young. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally, his daughters Paula and Sara, his sons-in-law Sean and Jamie, and his four grandchildren, Abby, James, Zachary, and Madeleine.
A celebration of life will be at noon on March 4 at Discovery Bay Country Club at 1475 Clubhouse Drive in Discovery Bay.
